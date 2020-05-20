Michele "Lucky" Schweiger
Michele "Lucky" Schweiger

Greenfield - (nee Hagenkord) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, May 17, 2020, age 58 years. Beloved wife of Thomas. Loving mother of Jeremy (Katie) Gorgas, Amber and Carley Schweiger. Grandmother of Ainsley Gorgas. Sister of Mark James Hagenkord. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Proprietor of Lucky Lanes. Member of SNPJ Badger Lodge #584, Bowling Centers Association of WI and Bowling Proprietors' Association. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
MAY
21
Service
06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
W195S6610 Racine Ave
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

