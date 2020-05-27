Michell L. Danielson "Scheib"Reunited with her precious son JoJo on May 21, 2020 at the age of 44 years.Loving mother of Kassandra Landgraf (Mitch Kannenberg) and Karl Danielson. Loving daughter of Jeri Casalena and Rocco Landgraf. Dear sister of Theresa Casalena and Angelo Landgraf. She is also loved by her boyfriend David Olivarez, Jr. (JoJo's Dad), his children David III, Danny and Samantha Olivarez, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.Visitation Friday, May 29 at Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield from 10 AM-12 Noon. Burial Services to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family appreciated.