Michell L. "Scheib" Danielson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michell L. Danielson "Scheib"

Reunited with her precious son JoJo on May 21, 2020 at the age of 44 years.

Loving mother of Kassandra Landgraf (Mitch Kannenberg) and Karl Danielson. Loving daughter of Jeri Casalena and Rocco Landgraf. Dear sister of Theresa Casalena and Angelo Landgraf. She is also loved by her boyfriend David Olivarez, Jr. (JoJo's Dad), his children David III, Danny and Samantha Olivarez, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.

Visitation Friday, May 29 at Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield from 10 AM-12 Noon. Burial Services to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved