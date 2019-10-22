Services
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Michelle A. (Starich) Patrick

Michelle A. (Starich) Patrick

Mayville - 72, passed away Oct.18, 2019, in Mayville, WI. Born Jan.20, 1947, to Wenzel and Laverne (nee Fritz) Starich. United in marriage to Michael Patrick on March 23, 1969 in Aiken, South Carolina. Survived by son Noel (Jackie); Siblings Jon (Pam) Starich, Robin (Michael) Birkenheier and Jim (Megan). Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Memorial Services will be held on Sat, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St. Hartford, WI 53027). Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-until the 1:00 p.m. service.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
