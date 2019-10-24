|
|
Gone too soon October 21, 2019 at the age of 43 years. Loving wife of Lisa Zerpoli-Kasper. Dear daughter of the late Fredrick and Nancy (nee Stritchko). Loving dog mom of her pride and joy Francis. Sister of Mike and Matt. Daughter-in-law of Janette Rasmussen. Sister-in-law of Mike Rasmussen and Heather Werhand. Dear aunt of Natille, Charlie, Ellie and Owen. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Private cremation was held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019