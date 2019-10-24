Services
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 671-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Kasper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Kasper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle Kasper Notice
Gone too soon October 21, 2019 at the age of 43 years. Loving wife of Lisa Zerpoli-Kasper. Dear daughter of the late Fredrick and Nancy (nee Stritchko). Loving dog mom of her pride and joy Francis. Sister of Mike and Matt. Daughter-in-law of Janette Rasmussen. Sister-in-law of Mike Rasmussen and Heather Werhand. Dear aunt of Natille, Charlie, Ellie and Owen. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Private cremation was held.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline