Michelle Lynn Skonecki
Michelle L. Skonecki born 4/8/1968 entered eternal life 11/11/2019 where she was reunited with her Papa Frank Skonecki. Michelle survived by her Fiancée Andy, children Andrea and Scott, son in law Brandon, grandchildren Heather and Sofia. She also survived by her Mother Mary Anne, siblings Mark, Denise, Loren, Tim, Deanne, Jeff, as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Arrangements are private at the request of the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 18, 2019