Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Home
Michelle Marie "Shelly" Popp

Michelle Marie "Shelly" Popp Notice
Passed away unexpectedly June 13, 2019 at the age of 55 years. Beloved daughter of Gloria and Richard Kinnee. Loving sister of Ricky Popp and Tammy Kinnee. Special cousin and friend to Kim Marie. Preceded in death by her uncles, John Jr. "Sonnie" (the late Judy), Charlie (Joanne), Donnie, and Ronnie (the late Renee) Grieger. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Best friend Debbie, thank you for all your help with my doctor appointments and Montana's vet appointments and also to Liz with her help for things and always being there. Memorial services will be held Thursday June 27, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 4:00 pm until time of services. Go to the Casino with Auntie Renee and Uncle Ronnie. My baby girl someday we will be together again, love Mom. All your pains are gone.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2019
