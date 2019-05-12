Services
Informed Choice Funeral and Cremation Alternatives
2247 South 108th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 327-2500
Michelle S. Bacon

Michelle S. Bacon Notice
Bacon, Michelle S. Mickey was born into Eternal Life on May 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving parents, Kathleen (nee Plack) Tomczak and Roger Bacon. Mickey is survived by her guardian and loving aunts and uncles, Marsha Kastanek, Linda (Greg) Semmann, Sharon Bartkus (Ron Rumpf), Robert (Cheryl) Plack, and Nancy Sutherland, as well as her cousins. The family has suggested that if you wish to make a donation, please send it to Children's Hospital of Milwaukee. Private services were held. We will miss your beautiful smile.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
