Mike Christopulous
Brown Deer - Mike Louis Christopulos (Emmanuel), 89, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home in Brown Deer. May his Memory be Eternal.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Janet (Kons) Christopulos; two daughters, Elaine Buckley (Matthew) and Eileen Burke (James) and six grandchildren; Jack, Connor, Riley, Amelia, Emma, and Juliet; also survived by other relatives and friends.
Born weighing only 3 lbs. in Cheyenne, Wyoming to his parents Louis and Helen Christopulos in July of 1930, he was the youngest of eight children. His parents, along with his siblings Jim, Nick, Kay, George, Bob, Iris, and Tony all preceded him in death. His passions for writing and sports were realized early, and he started writing for a daily newspaper in Cheyenne when he was a junior in high school. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1954 and served as a sports editor of four Wyoming newspapers over a 12 - year span.
Mike moved to the Milwaukee area and worked at the Milwaukee Sentinel, mostly as a sportswriter, from 1962 until his retirement in 1992. He covered Vince Lombardi's great Packer teams, including the famous Ice Bowl. His byline also graced articles covering Al McGuire's Marquette teams, Bart Starr as a player and coach, and Badger football, basketball, and hockey teams. Along the way, he authored two books and a two-act play. He also was the editor and publisher of The Sword, a semiannual publication distributed to over 1,000 people in 36 states and over 13 countries.
Mike was a member of the Brown Deer School Board for 12 years and also served the community as a crossing guard for 7 years. He was a devout member of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Wauwatosa, WI where he led a bible study for fellow members.
Mike's most treasured achievements were marrying the love of his life, Janet, a former Roman Catholic Nun & being a father to two wonderful daughters. For 43 years, he was dedicated to his family and his love was unconditional. He was larger than life and had a heart of gold. All those that knew and loved him know that he was always willing to share his own or listen to other people's stories. Mike was known for his kindness and compassion. The story of Mike's life was filled with love, family, faith, and service to others.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Zwaska Funeral Home, 4900 W Bradley Rd, Milwaukee WI with a Trisagion Prayer Service included.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, November 14th at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2160 Wauwatosa Avenue, Wauwatosa WI. Viewing will be from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, with a service to follow.
Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019