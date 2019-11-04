|
Milagros "Rosa" Burgos
Milwaukee - Born to eternal life on November 2, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved sister of Conrado (Kristine) Burgos, Luz Burgos, Laura Burgos, Felix Burgos, Hector (late Cynthia "Cindy") Burgos, Jesus (Ana) Burgos, Neida Burgos and the late Maria Burgos de Acevedo, Elmino Burgos and Angel Burgos. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Fermin and Marcelina Burgos.
Visitation on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 1445 N. 24th Street, Milwaukee from 10 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 12 Noon. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Rosa retired from the State of Wisconsin, Department of Workforce Development after more than 35 years of service.
Rosa was known to her family as a second mother; she will be forever loved and always in our hearts.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019