March 26, 2020, age 83. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Radmila, son-in-law Radovan Catic, and brother-in-law Constant "Pat" Morrison. Loving father of Olga "Lola" (John) Surwillo and Olivera Catic. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Michael and Melissa Surwillo. Brother of Lillian Morrison. Further survived by a niece, nephews, Kumovi and friends. A special thank you to the staff and volunteers at Seasons Hospice. We will hold your compassionate care and kindness forever in our hearts. Milan was a machine tool rebuilder at Kearney & Trecker for nearly 30 years. He loved his family, tinkering with computers, and watching his favorite classic movies. For the health and safety of everyone in these uncertain times, private services were held with interment at Good Hope Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
