Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
S. 51st & W. Oklahoma Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
S. 51st & W. Oklahoma Ave.
View Map
New Berlin - Passed away September 12, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved husband of Milica for 56 years. Loving dad of Nada (Dale) Lumovic and John (Milly) Plavsic. Dear grandfather of Luka, Marko, and Petar Lumovic and Natasha, Alexandar, Adriana, and Sofija Plavsic. Uncle of Milan (Milodarka) Plavsic. Further survived by other family family and friends. Milan was a WWII member of the Serbian Chetniks, President of Serb National Federation Lodge 145 of Milwaukee, and a member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral. Funeral services will be held Thursday September 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral S. 51st & W. Oklahoma Ave. with a visitation 9:30 am until time of services. Interment St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cemetery, Libertyville, ILL.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
