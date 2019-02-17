|
Maga, Mildred C. (Nee Chenard) "But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." Isaiah 40:31 Mildred "Millie" passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving mother of Timothy (Patsy), she is survived by many cherished extended family members. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ken, sister, Norma and parents, Arthur and Victoria Chenard. Mildred was born in Hermansville, Michigan where she met, grew up with and married her soulmate, Kenneth Maga. Mildred moved to Milwaukee after high school and lived at St. Catherine's Home for Working Girls prior to marriage. She attended business classes and learned to use a comptometer (early calculator.) This skill lead to a job with Standard Oil where she worked for many years. After the birth of her son, Mildred thrived as a devoted wife, mom and home maker. Words cannot express the family's deep appreciation for, and thanks to all the devoted staff and caregivers at St. Camillus, The Waterford at Plymouth, and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Their loving, personal care of Mildred through various transitions in her life will always be remembered with gratitude. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 12:30 pm until the 1:30 pm Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 7301 West Nash Street, Milwaukee, WI 53216. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made St. Camillus Foundation. 10220 W. Bluemound Rd. Wauwatosa, WI 53226, the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice W2850 WI-28, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085, or to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019