Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Mildred C. "Millie" Mirecki

Mildred C. "Millie" Mirecki Notice
Mirecki, Mildred C."Millie" (Nee Graf) Age 93. At peace August 16, 2019. Loving wife of Francis "Ken" Mirecki for 63 years. Beloved mother of Mark (Betty), Brian, and Dawn (Bill) Mogilevsky. Blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Thursday, August 29th from 5 to 7 PM with a Celebration of Life Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
