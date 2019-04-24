|
Cohen, Mildred "Mickey" (Nee Kaminsky) born Richmond, VA December 21,1924, passed Boca Raton, FL at peace on April 21, 2019 Beloved mother of Jay Cohen and Phyllis Toburen. Grandmother to Bryce, Cale and Bianca Hill of San Francisco. Mickey is survived by her sister-in-law Janet Eisendrath and her beloved and devoted aide and caregiver Jose Rico who has lived with her and her husband Phil (who passed in 2013) in their homes in Milwaukee and Boca Raton Florida for the last 23 years. Mickey and Jose have always had a very special relationship and she has embraced him as her second son. Mickey was a born athlete, an avid golfer who enjoyed playing golf as well as playing cards and socializing with her many friends at Brynwood CC in Milwaukee and St Andrews CC in Boca Raton, Florida. Mickey and Phil were very active and committed members of the Jewish communities in both Milwaukee and Florida. Mickey was known and loved by all for her great sense of humor and quick wit. Mickey and Phil were always abundantly generous of their nature and resource for those causes that they felt important and for those people that they felt had a need. Funeral services will be held at Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Fox Point on April 24, 2019 at 12 Noon. She will be buried at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43 St., Milwaukee. Following burial, the family will be available from 3- 6 PM at Congregation Shalom for those that would like to pay respects. The family wishes contributions in her memory be given to the Phillip and Mildred Cohen Children's Opportunity Fund at Jewish Family Services of Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019