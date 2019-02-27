Services
Mildred "Millie" Dragotta

Dragotta, Mildred "Millie" (Nee Sberna) Went to Heaven on February 23, 2019, at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Dragotta. Loving mother of Ted (Terry) Dragotta, GracAnne Dragotta, Bill (Elaine) Dragotta, and Carolynnie (Dave) Dragotta Tersen. Proud Grammie of Alexis (John) Lampe; Nate, TJ, Frank, Rita, Anna, and Patricia Dragotta; Stevie (Ali) and Mikey Tersen. Adoring Great-Grammie of Eloise and Olive. Also loved by her siblings, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Millie and Frank were the proud owners of the former Dragg's Cafe in the Third Ward. Special thanks for the loving care given by our dear friends Erica and Maria, and all those at Horizon Hospice -- especially Alyse and Iris. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, March 2, from 12-1:45PM. Service at 2PM. Private burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated in Millie's name to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
