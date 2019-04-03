Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Mildred E. Sawatzki

Mildred E. Sawatzki Notice
Sawatzki, Mildred E. (Nee Klein) April 1, 2019, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Harry J. Dear mother of the late Robert (Jean) Sawatzki, William (the late Diane) Sawatzki and Carol M. (Ed) Knueppel. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, two sisters, one brother, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, April 4 from 5:00 PM, until the time of service at 7:00 PM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
