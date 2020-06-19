Mildred E. ScheifenEntered God's loving arms on June 18, 2020 at age 90. Loving daughter of the late Hubert and Laura Scheifen. She was preceded in death by her loving siblings Thomas, Catherine, Hubert Jr., Germaine, Jerome, and Anthony. She was also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 24, from 10-11:45AM. Funeral service at Noon. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.Milly will be dearly missed.