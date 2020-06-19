Mildred E. Scheifen
Mildred E. Scheifen

Entered God's loving arms on June 18, 2020 at age 90. Loving daughter of the late Hubert and Laura Scheifen. She was preceded in death by her loving siblings Thomas, Catherine, Hubert Jr., Germaine, Jerome, and Anthony. She was also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 24, from 10-11:45AM. Funeral service at Noon. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Milly will be dearly missed.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
JUN
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

