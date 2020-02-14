Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Mildred E. Wentland

Mildred E. Wentland

(nee Gustkowski) passed away surrounded by family on February 13, 2020 at the age of 91 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Harold. Loving mother of James and Gerald (Jean Paul Michaud). Sister of the late Elaine Kuczynski. Further survived by a niece, other family and friends.

Mildred was a bookkeeper at Kelvin Schroeder Jewelers for many years. She was also a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran's Ladies Aid.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Funeral service will be Wednesday at the funeral home at 11:00AM. Pastor Aaron Weber presiding.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
