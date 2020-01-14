Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST. JACOBI EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
8605 W. Forest Home Ave
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
ST. JACOBI EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
8605 W. Forest Home Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Dallmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Ella "Millie" Dallmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Ella "Millie" Dallmann Notice
Mildred "Millie" Ella Dallmann

(nee Wester) Went home to heaven at the age of 93 on January 10, 2020. Survived by children Jeffrey (Coleen); Nancy; Gregrey (Carla); grandchildren Robert (Leina); Joshua; Jordan; great-grandchildren Rumi, Ezra and Okami; sister June Bitney; and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband Robert; her parents Andrew and Clara (Kaufmann) Wester; granddaughter Lisa; brothers Andrew, George and John Wester; and sisters Clara Rollefson, Ruth Held, Anita Geszvain, Anna Rankin, Esther Whyte, Helen McCombs, and Pat Eckert.

Millie was a wonderful and amazing Christian Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister and Friend. A faithful member of St. Jacobi Evangelical Lutheran Church. She will be greatly missed, but we look forward to seeing her again in heaven.

Special thank you to Lindsey, Dawn, Jill, Terri and the staff at Aurora at Home Hospice; the caring angels Kathy, Margaret, Morgan and the team at Zilber Aurora Hospice; and special friend Beth who was there for support in the most difficult hours.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 28th from 11am-12pm at ST. JACOBI EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8605 W. Forest Home Ave, with the memorial service to follow at 12pm. Private interment.

In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jacobi Evangelical Lutheran Church-Building Fund, Aurora at Home Hospice or Zilber Aurora Hospice appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline