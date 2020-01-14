|
|
Mildred "Millie" Ella Dallmann
(nee Wester) Went home to heaven at the age of 93 on January 10, 2020. Survived by children Jeffrey (Coleen); Nancy; Gregrey (Carla); grandchildren Robert (Leina); Joshua; Jordan; great-grandchildren Rumi, Ezra and Okami; sister June Bitney; and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband Robert; her parents Andrew and Clara (Kaufmann) Wester; granddaughter Lisa; brothers Andrew, George and John Wester; and sisters Clara Rollefson, Ruth Held, Anita Geszvain, Anna Rankin, Esther Whyte, Helen McCombs, and Pat Eckert.
Millie was a wonderful and amazing Christian Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister and Friend. A faithful member of St. Jacobi Evangelical Lutheran Church. She will be greatly missed, but we look forward to seeing her again in heaven.
Special thank you to Lindsey, Dawn, Jill, Terri and the staff at Aurora at Home Hospice; the caring angels Kathy, Margaret, Morgan and the team at Zilber Aurora Hospice; and special friend Beth who was there for support in the most difficult hours.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 28th from 11am-12pm at ST. JACOBI EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8605 W. Forest Home Ave, with the memorial service to follow at 12pm. Private interment.
In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jacobi Evangelical Lutheran Church-Building Fund, Aurora at Home Hospice or Zilber Aurora Hospice appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020