Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Pruszka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred H. Pruszka

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mildred H. Pruszka Notice
Pruszka, Mildred H. (Nee Pizzala) Welcomed into the arms of the Lord where she was reunited with her beloved husband Harry on June 3, 2019 at the age of 97. Loving mother of David and Dennis (Margaret) Pruszka. Dear grandmother of Kimberly. Sister of James (the late Agnes) Pizzala and the late Mary Jane (the late Jerome) Janz. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Millie was a member of St. Gregory the Great Christian Women. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 12th at 10:30 A.M. at ST. GREGORY THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH 3160 South 63rd St. Visitation at the funeral home, Tuesday, June 11th from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. and at Church on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline