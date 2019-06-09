|
Pruszka, Mildred H. (Nee Pizzala) Welcomed into the arms of the Lord where she was reunited with her beloved husband Harry on June 3, 2019 at the age of 97. Loving mother of David and Dennis (Margaret) Pruszka. Dear grandmother of Kimberly. Sister of James (the late Agnes) Pizzala and the late Mary Jane (the late Jerome) Janz. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Millie was a member of St. Gregory the Great Christian Women. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 12th at 10:30 A.M. at ST. GREGORY THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH 3160 South 63rd St. Visitation at the funeral home, Tuesday, June 11th from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. and at Church on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019