Mildred I. Jasinski
Mildred Ida Jasinski, 97, of Milwaukee, WI, joined the heavenly angels on May 18th, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10 AM - 1:30 PM on Thursday May 21st at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be at the funeral home with the Deacon of St. Mary's Church from Hales Corners, WI. Millie will be laid to rest at St. Adalbert Cemetery along with her late husband.

Millie is preceded in death by her late husband Chester Jasinski, her parents, siblings, and her two grandchildren Jimmy and Michael Prusheik.

Millie is survived by her daughter Iris Prusheik and her son Robert Jasinski, her grandchildren Bobby Prusheik, Tina Savage, Stacey Prusheik and Brett Jasinski, and great-grandchildren Ashlee, Michaela, Heileigh, Scotty, Stephanie, Savana, Dillin, Sebastian, Talulah, Nathan, Lexi, JB, Ashton and Ramsey, and great-great-grandchildren Colin and Brielle.

Millie was in love with her church, family, friends, and loved to take time to help others in need by donating to various causes. Millie was a competitive roller skater and loved to be super active. Millie is also preceded in death by her loving dogs. We will truly miss her presence here on earth and are relieved she will be not only in the hands of the Lord but her family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
10:00 - 01:30 PM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
