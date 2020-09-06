Mildred J. LambertPassed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2020 at the age of 99. Born March 1, 1921 to John and Florence Follstad at the family farm in Elcho, Wisconsin. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 74 years, Raymond, sisters Mary (Jack) Frey, Marge (Norman) Stone, Jane (George) Chovanec and brother Maurice (Marie) Follstad. Loving mother of daughter Susan (Denis) Heise and sons Robert and James. Proud grandmother of Jennifer Heise and James (Amy) Heise. Dear great-grandmother of Emery Heise. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Hers was a homemaker's journey that began with a wood stove by kerosene lamp and led to a lifetime of cooking and caring for others until the frailties of age caused her to accept that same care for herself, with surprising grace and characteristic good humor. She was an inspiration to us all, and to the end an exemplar of life's central pleasures: stories, food and family-the meaning of home. She was a member of the Cudahy United Methodist Church for over 70 years. Special thanks for the skill, compassion and kindness of her caregivers from Right at Home during her final months.Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 1:00PM-2:00PM. Funeral service on Tuesday at the funeral home at 2:00PM.