1/1
Mildred J. Lambert
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred J. Lambert

Passed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2020 at the age of 99. Born March 1, 1921 to John and Florence Follstad at the family farm in Elcho, Wisconsin. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 74 years, Raymond, sisters Mary (Jack) Frey, Marge (Norman) Stone, Jane (George) Chovanec and brother Maurice (Marie) Follstad. Loving mother of daughter Susan (Denis) Heise and sons Robert and James. Proud grandmother of Jennifer Heise and James (Amy) Heise. Dear great-grandmother of Emery Heise. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Hers was a homemaker's journey that began with a wood stove by kerosene lamp and led to a lifetime of cooking and caring for others until the frailties of age caused her to accept that same care for herself, with surprising grace and characteristic good humor. She was an inspiration to us all, and to the end an exemplar of life's central pleasures: stories, food and family-the meaning of home. She was a member of the Cudahy United Methodist Church for over 70 years. Special thanks for the skill, compassion and kindness of her caregivers from Right at Home during her final months.

Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 1:00PM-2:00PM. Funeral service on Tuesday at the funeral home at 2:00PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved