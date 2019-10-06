|
Mildred J. (nee Lisinski) Lipski
Found Peace on September 17, 2019 at the age of 94. Loving mother of Richard (Donna), Cindy (Marty) Becker and Danny. Proud grandma of Jim (Jody), John Lipski and Jennifer (Russ) Hein; Matt (Annie Mentkowski) Becker, Sarah (Brian) Fortney and Kaitra (Jason Schinabeck) Becker; Brian (Lisa), Kevin (Stephanie) and Jason (Maggie) Lipski. Great-grandma of Alli, Abi, Jackson, Brett, Brady, Bernadette, Sienna, Maiya, Lainna, Seth, Isabella, Logan, Silas, Stella, Sam, and Jake. Sister in Law of Pat Lisinski. Lovingly missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard, parents and siblings. Milly was the secretary for MATC Night school that was held at Brown Deer High School. She loved all things baseball, music and dancing. Visitation Will be held Friday October, 11 at the Funeral Home from 10 AM until time of Service at 11:30 AM. Private inurnment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. The family would like to give many thanks to the friends and caregivers at Ellen's Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Honor Flight, C/O Honor Flight, Inc. 175 South Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019