Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mildred L. Olson

Mildred L. Olson Notice
Olson, Mildred L. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the age of 92. Preceded in death by her husband John and daughter Bonnie. Loving mother to JoAnn (Leo) Dorn and John (Cheryl) Olson. She is survived by her son-in-law LeRoy Handle, 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the funeral home on Friday, July 5 from 9:30 to 11 AM with a service at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019
