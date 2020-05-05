Mildred M. "Millie" Bialobrzeski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred M. "Millie" Bialobrzeski

(nee Coubal) Born to Eternal Life on April 24, 2020 and reunited with her beloved husband Edwin at the age of 91 years after suffering a recent stroke. Preceded in death by her first husband John V. Perkovich. Loving mother of Robert "Bob" and John (Gerilyn) Perkovich. Dearest grandma of Joseph (Kimberly) Perkovich, Tracie Perkovich, Aaron (Dawn) and John (Ingrid) Perkovich. Great-grandma of Damon, Kirsten, Lauren, Noah, Nadia, Sonia and Simon. Great-great grandma of Merix, Audrey and Vallen. Special aunt of Carole and other nieces and nephews. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Millie will be missed immensely as a caring, loving, courageous, strong, supportive and generous role model for Bob and John and all her grandchildren. She was so influential and impactful to everyone in her family.

We miss you so much Ma and Grandma!

Private Family Visitation Monday, May 4, at the Funeral Home. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 671-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 4, 2020
I met Edwin and Millie about 25 yrs or so ago at a dance. We became friends and spent time together at dances, parties and my home. Millie was such a soft spoken loving woman. She treasured her family and friends. She will be missed by many.
Pam Raskin
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved