Mildred M. "Millie" Bialobrzeski



(nee Coubal) Born to Eternal Life on April 24, 2020 and reunited with her beloved husband Edwin at the age of 91 years after suffering a recent stroke. Preceded in death by her first husband John V. Perkovich. Loving mother of Robert "Bob" and John (Gerilyn) Perkovich. Dearest grandma of Joseph (Kimberly) Perkovich, Tracie Perkovich, Aaron (Dawn) and John (Ingrid) Perkovich. Great-grandma of Damon, Kirsten, Lauren, Noah, Nadia, Sonia and Simon. Great-great grandma of Merix, Audrey and Vallen. Special aunt of Carole and other nieces and nephews. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.



Millie will be missed immensely as a caring, loving, courageous, strong, supportive and generous role model for Bob and John and all her grandchildren. She was so influential and impactful to everyone in her family.



We miss you so much Ma and Grandma!



Private Family Visitation Monday, May 4, at the Funeral Home. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.













