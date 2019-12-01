|
Mildred M. "Millie" Czarnecki
West Bend - (Nee Richter) Age 94. Born into eternal life on November 20, 2019. Loving wife of the late Thomas Sr. for 47 beautiful years. Beloved mother of Thomas Jr., Richard (Patti), Cathy (nee Czarnecki) Peterson, Scott (Julie), Mark, Amy and Paul. Proud grandmother to Ric (Angie), Jon (Alle), Deanna, Brian (Marilyn), Michelle (John), Hannah, Elihoff and Bettula and great grandmother to 9. Dear sister of Arlene (nee Richter) Peitch and her late sister Dorothy (nee Richter) Meilenner. Further survived by many cherished family and friends. Special thanks to Community Memorial Hospital for their wonderful staff and compassionate care. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7th at Advent Lutheran Church, W63 N642 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI, from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm with the memorial service at 2:30 pm. Cake and coffee will be served in the church following the service. Private family interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019