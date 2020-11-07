Mildred M. Stadler "Milly"Passed Peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph "Joe" Stadler. Loving mother of the late Yvonne (Thomas) Hall, Jill (Larry) Paste, and Dawn (Daniel) Griffin. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Lynn) Hall, Jennifer (Paul) Groh, Joseph Griffin, and R.J. Griffin. Great-grandmother of David Hall. She is further survived by special friends, Calvin Dykstra, Craig Wirth, other family and friends. Also preceded by parents and three siblings.A visitation will be held on Friday, November 13th from 11:00AM until the time of the 12:00PM Funeral Service at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Family Center- Northwest Chapel, entombment to follow, 12875 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield.Family would like to thank the staff at the Arboretum and Vitas Hospice for the care they showed to Milly.