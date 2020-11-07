1/
Mildred M. "Milly" Stadler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred M. Stadler "Milly"

Passed Peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph "Joe" Stadler. Loving mother of the late Yvonne (Thomas) Hall, Jill (Larry) Paste, and Dawn (Daniel) Griffin. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Lynn) Hall, Jennifer (Paul) Groh, Joseph Griffin, and R.J. Griffin. Great-grandmother of David Hall. She is further survived by special friends, Calvin Dykstra, Craig Wirth, other family and friends. Also preceded by parents and three siblings.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 13th from 11:00AM until the time of the 12:00PM Funeral Service at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Family Center- Northwest Chapel, entombment to follow, 12875 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield.

Family would like to thank the staff at the Arboretum and Vitas Hospice for the care they showed to Milly.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Family Center- Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Family Center- Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schramka Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved