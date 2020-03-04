Services
Mildred Pack Notice
Glendale - (Nee Warren) Passed away February 28th, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Sam Pack. Cherished mother of Brian (Harriet) Pack, Mark (Barbara) Pack, Carol (Autumn) Gad and Debbie Elliott. Proud grandmother of Spencer (Michelle) Pack, Evan Pack, Stacy (Geri) Goldman, Kevin (Deena) Pack and Scott (Lisa) Gad and great-grandmother of Samuel and Matthew Pack; Leora Goldman; Aliyah, Shira and Eliahu Pack; and Avi and Shira Gad. Further survived by other relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services were held on March 2nd. Interment was at Mound Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
