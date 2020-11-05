Mildred S. Atkins
Chicago - Mildred S. Atkins, devoted wife to Julius R. Atkins, proud, loving mother of five children, engineer, entrepreneur, pillar of the Milwaukee Jewish Community and lifelong Democrat died Nov. 2 in Chicago, IL at the age of 95.
Mildred Smith, was born on April 14, 1925 in Minneapolis, to Eli and Pearl Smith. Her twin sister Lynn, died in 2004. The family moved to Milwaukee in 1929 at the beginning of the Great Depression. Mildred graduated from high school in 1942 and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in 1946. Although she had aspirations to be an architect, she felt engineering was more practical. She graduated summa cum laude in mechanical engineering and was one of only three women in her class of engineering grads. She took a position with Allis Chalmers, working on the factory floor and designing condensers and ejectors for power plants. She met her husband Julius while he was attending law school in Milwaukee, and they were married in 1947. After five years at Allis Chalmers, she left to work alongside Julius, a real estate developer, creating plot plans and house designs for subdivisions after putting her children to bed at night. In 1972, she co-founded Medical Placement Services (MPS) with her niece Barbara Barry. MPS was a pioneering healthcare services firm, Wisconsin's first, that supplied nurses and home health aides to private homes, nursing homes and hospitals, a need that Mildred identified when she was caring for her own parents. MPS was an innovative firm that distinguished itself by the high caliber of its service and by providing a stable respectful work environment for scores of women. Mildred applied her formidable organizational skills to running and building the company. She was soon joined by Julius who had stepped back from his real estate business to move his office next door to Mildred's and served as the vice president of the company.
The Atkins' were active in Democratic politics and in the Milwaukee Jewish community. Mildred started the Glendale Nursery School and chaired the North Shore United Way Campaign. She was also Auxiliary President and a board member of the Jewish Family and Children's Service. Mildred and Julius raised their children on the shores of a small lake in a community that Julius developed. Their home on Atwahl Drive in Glendale was the lively center of activity for neighborhood children. The house design was conceived by Mildred and partially built by her father, who was a skilled carpenter and builder. At the house, the Atkins' hosted numerous civic- minded receptions, including for visiting dignitaries such as Abba Eban and James Roosevelt. They also participated in a state dinner at the White House where they met Yitzhak Rabin. Mildred and Julius were in Chicago for the Democratic convention in 1968, where Julius was an alternate delegate for Eugene McCarthy.
Together, Mildred and Julius raised five children,sharing with each of them their belief that hard work, passion, and commitment made any goal achievable. Mildred was predeceased by Julius, who died in 2011, after almost 64 years of an incredible, inspiring marriage. Mildred was a fierce advocate for her family, her business and her causes. In the years before the internet she played an essential role as the family's clearinghouse and disseminator of information, fondly known as "Radio Free Mildred." Among her many legacies, she was an iconic role model for three generations of brilliant, independent Atkins women as well as her sons and grandsons.
Mildred is survived by her children Dr. Maura Keene (Art), Dr. Edward Atkins (Cathy), Dr. Michael Atkins (Susan Crockin), Susan Atkins (Eben Shapiro) and Carol Atkins (David Gottlieb). She leaves 12 grandchildren (Danya, Alex and Eli Keene, Lisa and David Atkins, Ben, Melea and Jon Atkins, Emily and Isaac Shapiro, and Jennifer and Jeremy Gottlieb) and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Wednesday November 4th in Milwaukee at Second Home Cemetery, where Mildred was laid to rest beside Julius. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the JCC Milwaukee, Julius and Mildred Atkins Endowment Fund, the University of Wisconsin, Madison, School of Engineering, Leaders in Engineering Excellence and Diversity (LEED) Scholars Program or to the charity of your choice
