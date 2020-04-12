Services
Leon L Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 374-1812
Milwaukee - Passed away on April 4, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved sister of Essie (Charles) Johnson, Harrison (Sue) Stanfield, Otis Harris and Ora Smith. Further survived by a host of other relatives and friends including the New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church Family and her friends at T'S Resident Development. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020
