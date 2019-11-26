|
|
Mildred V. Krueger
Burlington - Krueger, Mildred V.(nee.Rasmussen) age 102 of Burlington passed away at her daughter Mildred's home on November 23, 2019. Born in New London January 17, 1917 the daughter of the late Bernie and Anette(nee.Thorson)Rasmussen and raised by relatives she was a graduate of West Division High School in Milwaukee. On Jan 16, 1937 she married William H. Krueger. The couple lived in West Allis where Mildred worked for the State of Wisconsin and was a proud homemaker. An avid Brewer's Fan, she loved to bowl, and play bingo. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Survived by her children: Annette Hooker, Barbara (Robert) Raasch, William (Sue) Krueger and Mildred (James) Cramer. 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren with one on the way, other family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Husband William, Brother Bernard, Son-in-law: Ronald Hooker and Art Henning, Great-grandchild: R.J. Johnson
Visitation at St. Peter's Lutheran Church 145 South 6th Street Waterford, Saturday November 30, 2019 from 10-12 PM, Services will begin at 12:00 PM, with light lunch to follow in church. Burial on Monday December 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery 14875 West Greenfield Avenue, New Berlin. Please meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Church.
Family wishes to thank Tina from Home Helper and Granddaughter Melissa for their special care of our dear Mother and Grandmother.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
www.mealyfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019