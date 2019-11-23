|
|
Mildred Wolf
(nee Langenecker) age 95 of Allenton passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert; loving mother of Ray (Anne), Marilyn (Jim) Dukelow, Judy (Don) Lesmeister, Dan (Ellen), Bernie (Cindy), Linda (Milt) Luka, the late Paul, and daughter-in-law Sue Wolf; Cherished grandma of 21 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren; dear sister of Beulah Zingsheim and sister-in-law of Father Werner and Lucy Wolf. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation at the Shimon Funeral Home on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 from 3-7PM with prayer service at 7pm. Additional visitation at the Resurrection Church (215 Main St, Allenton) on Monday, Nov. 25, from 10-10:45AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Allenton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to Resurrection Catholic Church, (P O Box 96, Allenton, WI 53002) or family wishes.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 23, 2019