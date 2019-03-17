Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Jovanovic, Mile Passed away peacefully March 13, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Dusica. Dear father of Zivorad (Sladjana) Jovanovic and Anica (Pantelija) Eremija. Proud deda of Vladica (Jen), Ivica, Nada, Lisa, Radoslav and Mila (Tami). Great grandfather of Anthony, Iasbellah, Lawrence, Sofiah and his namesake Miles. Further survived by kumaovi, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday at St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church, Cudahy starting at 10:00 am until time of services, 11:00 am. Interment St. Nikola Cemetery, Caledonia
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
