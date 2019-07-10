|
|
Frenz, Milen W. Mr. Milen W. Frenz of Port Washington, formerly of Milwaukee and Sturgeon Bay, passed away Sunday morning on July 7, 2019 at 91. Milen was born on April 15, 1928 in Milwaukee, the son of Walter and Mildred (nee Schneider) Frenz. He was united in marriage with Moira Fay (1927-2015) at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Milen is survived by his children David (Barb) of Franklin, Barb Frenz (Greg Fuerst) of Port Washington and Susan Frenz (John Prudlow) of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Steven (Corrine) Frenz and Katie Frenz, two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Eernisse Funeral Home (1600 W. Grand Ave. Port Washington, WI 53074). Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00AM-12:00PM. Milen will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Milwaukee. EERNISEE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE PORT WASHINGTON 262-284-2601 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019