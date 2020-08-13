Milena ThelenMilwaukee - (nee Romero) of Milwaukee passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 75. Milena was born July 28, 1945 in Nandaime, Nicaragua.Preceded in death by her son Darnell Thelen, parents Victor and Josefana Romero, sister Rosa (Joe) Zingsheim, and brothers Victor and Hugo Romero. She is survived by her husband Tom of 44 years, daughter Jennifer (Brian) McDermott, brother Irving Romero, grandchildren Dominic, Daniela and DeeAna and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 22 at 3 PM at Schramka Funeral Home W164 N9034 Water St., Menomonee Falls. Visitation from 2 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) in Milena's memory are appreciated.