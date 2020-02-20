Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
The Most Holy Mother of God Serbian Orthodox Monastery (New Gracanica)
Third Lake, IL
View Map
Resources
Found peace February 19, 2020 at age 80. Beloved husband of Mara (Nee Dobric). Dear father of Mladen (Tanya Stockhammer) Djurasovic and George (Maria) Djurasovic. Proud Deda of Maxim, Christopher, Sonia, Sasha, Luke, and Lara. Further survived by other relatives and friends here and throughout the former Yugoslavia. Visitation will be Friday (today) at Schaff Funeral Home, 4:30 PM until 7:30 PM, Mali Pomen 7:00 PM. A service will be held Saturday at The Most Holy Mother of God Serbian Orthodox Monastery (New Gracanica), Third Lake, IL at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at the Monastery Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, NEW YORK CITY or International Orthodox Christian Charities (www.iocc.org) are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
