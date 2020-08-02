Miles F. Merkt
Brookfield - Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, July 29, 2020, age 79 years. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Paccagnella). Dear father of Jodi Stover and Lisa (Steve) Mueller. Cherished grandfather of Jenna and Dan (Cristy) Mueller, Anthony (Kayla) and Joseph Stover. Great-grandfather of Samantha Stover. Brother of Robert, Joan, and Thomas (Lori) Merkt. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private services were held. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Member of Steamfitters Local #601. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society
appreciated.