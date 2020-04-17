|
Milford W. "Mike" Jung
Saukville - April 13, 2020, 94 years. Loving husband of Gladys (nee Weiss), father of Dennis (Diane), James (Calvin Ebersole) and Randal (Pam) Jung, stepfather of David (Alice Brock) Baumann. Further survived by 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Preceded in death by first wife Jeanette (nee Eigenburger), 4 brothers and 5 sisters. Family services were held prior to burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Washington. Memorials suggested to The Food Pantry in Port Washington or the Knights of Columbus.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020