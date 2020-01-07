Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Sava Cathedral
51st and Oklahoma Ave
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Sava Cathedral
51st and Oklahoma Ave
Milina "Millie" Zakula

Milina "Millie" Zakula Notice
Milina "Millie" Zakula

Passed peacefully into eternal life on January 6, 2020. Dear daughter of Todora (the late Milan), loving sister of Danny (Michelle) and Milorad, devoted aunt of Michael, Sarah and Andrew. Further survived by many family members and friends who deeply loved her.

Millie was preceded in death by her father Milan and her brother George. She spent her life helping others in both her professional work and her personal relationships. Her beautiful smile, adventurous spirit and unwavering zest for life will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held from 11am-12pm with service beginning at noon on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Sava Cathedral (51st and Oklahoma Ave). Burial following the service at Good Hope Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
