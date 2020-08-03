Mills C. PerryMills C. Perry passed away peacefully at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin on July 31, 2020, surrounded by his family at the age of 92.Mills was born in Meriden, Connecticut on November 7, 1927. He served briefly in the United States Army before attending Bryant College in Providence, Rhode Island where he earned his degree in accounting and met the love of his life, Judy Abbott. The two married in 1950 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Mills was employed as a CPA. His professional career included employment at Price Waterhouse, Harnischfeger Homes, and Mortgage Associates, where he rose to the position of president. Mortgage Associates was acquired by Industrial National Bank, now part of Bank of America.Mills and Judy moved from Milwaukee to Oakwood Bay on Nagawicka Lake where they lived for 60 years and raised their family of four. Mills was an active member of the University Club of Milwaukee, Chenequa Country Club, and the Nagawicka Lake Yacht Club, where he was an avid sailor.Mills is survived by his four children: Mills C. Perry, Jr. (Jennifer); Susan Perry Peters; Elisabeth Perry Goessling (Robert Goessling); David Perry (Nikki); his nine grandchildren: Matthew and Andrew (Becky) Perry; Caroline, Samuel, and Charles Peters; Caleb (Amber) and Emma (Dan Smith) Goessling; and William and Nicholas Perry; and his great-grandchild, Olivia Perry. He is also survived by his sisters: Lois Jane Vannorsdall; Charon Sisler; and Cynthia Newton. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy.