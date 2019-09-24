|
|
Milosav Kovacevic
Passed away September 20, 2019 at age 85. Beloved husband of the late Alberdina. Loving father of Aleksandra and Mirjana (Jason) Tess. Proud Djedo of Connor, Aleksandar, and Luka. Further survived by kumovi, relatives and friends here in the U.S. and Serbia. Special thanks to the caring team of professionals at Froedtert Hospital and the Cancer Center. Milosav was a member of the Serbian Chetniks Ravna Gora. Visitation will be Thursday at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral (3201 S. 51st St.) 10:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM. Interment Good Hope Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019