Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton A. Peterson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milton A. Peterson Jr. Notice
Milton A. Peterson, Jr.

Milton A. Peterson, Jr. passed away on February 28 at the age of 81 after a battle with cancer. Milton is survived by his wife Patricia Peterson (nee Jozefacki); his children: Carrie (Fred) King, Lisa Peterson and Mark (Mary Sue) Peterson; his grandchildren: Danielle King, Breanne King, Amanda (Jon) Graus, and Amy (Scott) Wolf; his sister Darlene (Jim) Vaughn and nieces and a nephew. Milton worked for many years for Outboard Marine Corporation. He was a car enthusiast and is remembered for his ability to fix anything. As Milton wished, no funeral service will be held and his remains will be cremated. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Research Institute.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline