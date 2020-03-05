|
Milton A. Peterson, Jr.
Milton A. Peterson, Jr. passed away on February 28 at the age of 81 after a battle with cancer. Milton is survived by his wife Patricia Peterson (nee Jozefacki); his children: Carrie (Fred) King, Lisa Peterson and Mark (Mary Sue) Peterson; his grandchildren: Danielle King, Breanne King, Amanda (Jon) Graus, and Amy (Scott) Wolf; his sister Darlene (Jim) Vaughn and nieces and a nephew. Milton worked for many years for Outboard Marine Corporation. He was a car enthusiast and is remembered for his ability to fix anything. As Milton wished, no funeral service will be held and his remains will be cremated. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Research Institute.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020