Held, Milton H. At rest February 24, 2019 at age 94. Beloved husband of the late Isabel. Dear father of Bryan (Sharon) and Bruce (Noreen). Proud grandfather of Bethanne (Lee) Godgluck, Carolyn (Canaan) Wolfe, Dale (Meena), and Wendy Held. Further survived by 7 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. At the age of 17, Milt enlisted in the U.S. Navy on December 8, 1941, the day after the Pearl Harbor attack. He had always been a sports enthusiast, from childhood, either serving as a player, coach or as an official. Milt had a long history of umpiring baseball, dating back to 1959 when he began working for Milwaukee County. In the mid-1960's he began his service with the Milwaukee Public Schools-Recreation Department. Milt had received numerous awards and recognition over the years. He was named "Umpire of the Year" in 1990, by the Wisconsin Umpire Association; in the same year he was elected into the Wisconsin ASA Hall of Honor. He had also been active in the W.I.A.A. as both referee and chartered WISTA member, for more than 50 years officiating football, basketball, softball, baseball and soccer. In his mid-80's Milt was still a loyal and dedicated employee in both the Milwaukee City Conference and the Milwaukee Recreation Sports Office working up to six days a week. He was affectionately known by the many people he had officiated, managed, or worked with, as "Uncle Milty" or "The Legend". Special thank to the Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their professional and compassionate care. Visitation will be Saturday at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, Main Building (13235 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield) 12:00 PM until time of service 2:45 PM. Memorials to the MACC Fund, Milwaukee Boys and Girls Club, and the Milwaukee Rescue Mission are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019