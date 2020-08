Or Copy this URL to Share

Milton L. Hopwood II



Milwaukee - Milton L. Hopwood II, 26 years old. August 13, 1993-August 08, 2020



Resided in Milwaukee, WI



Loving son of Milton & Lynette, brother of Kimberly & Garfield and the best uncle in the world to Brooklyn.



Services @ The New Pitts Mortuary 414-447-6000.









