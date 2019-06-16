|
Kulakow, Milton R. Passed away June 13, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of June Kulakow (nee Mackman). Loving father of Arthur (Marcy) Kulakow and Jodi (Jeffrey) Amidon. Proud grandfather of Casey (Alex) Ortega, Lena Scheibengraber, Elyse Maister, Darrell (Samantha) Amidon, Matthew (Shannon) Amidon and Emily Amidon and great-grandfather of Isabella, Madeline, Molly, Kaylee, Zoe and Nora. Dear brother of Stanley (Sally) Kulakow, the late Irv (Marge) Kulakow and the late Harold Kulakow and brother-in-law of Joyce (Howard) Hersh and Sanford (Marcie) Mackman. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends. Graveside service Sun., June 16 at 12:30 PM at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery, 134 S. Dana Ct., Milw. Memorial contributions to or Cong. Emanu-El of Waukesha appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019