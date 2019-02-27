|
|
Rosenberg, Milton Passed away on Feb. 26, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Miriam Rosenberg (nee Wiener). Cherished father of Michael, Jonathan (Linda), and Joshua Rosenberg; and Deborah (Hillel) Pester. Proud grandfather of Katie (Ben) Rosenberg Roudabush; Yaakov (Sarah), Daniel, and Binyamin Pester. Further survived by loving relatives and many dear friends. Funeral services, Thur., Feb. 28th at 11:00 AM at Cong. Beth Israel Ner Tamid, 6880 N. Green Bay Ave., Glendale. Burial to follow at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd Street, Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Cong. Beth Israel Ner Tamid, any veterans service organization, or the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019