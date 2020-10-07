1/2
Milton Shonborn
Milton Shonborn

Entered eternal life on September 30, 2020 age 93 years. Beloved husband of Shirley Arlene (nee Bailey) Shonborn for 52 years. Loving father of David H. Shonborn, Michael T. Shonborn, Sally J. Kmiec and the late Mildene A. Shonborn. Grandfather of Tammi L. Hartung and Tanya M. Hartung. Brother-in-law of James (Sheila) Bailey. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Werner Sr. and Elsie (nee Eberhart) Shonborn and his brother Werner Shonborn Jr.

Milton retired from Allen Bradley and moved to Buckeye, AZ in 2012.

Visitation Saturday, October 17 at HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
