Mina Gartmann Notice
Gartmann, Mina (Nee Archambault) Passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Loving wife of the late Melvin Gartmann for 65 years. Mother of the late Anthony (Kathy), Kathleen (Jeff) Taylor, Cynthia (Thomas) Novak, Sheryl Gartmann, Laurie (Bruce) Buchholz, Allen (Mylene) Gartmann, Andrew Gartmann. Sister of Lorraine (the late Curt) Mallory. Preceded in death by other brothers and sisters. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held Friday at the FUNERAL HOME from 12-1PM with a service to follow at 1PM. Entombment St. Adalbert. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
