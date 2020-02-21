|
|
Minerva Jeanette Sorenson
Wautoma - Minerva Jeanette Sorenson, age 93 of Wautoma, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Rosemore Village, Wild Rose. She was born in Cashton on January 8, 1927 to Edwin and Hattie (Thompson) Hegenbarth. On October 18, 1947 she married Donald Sorenson in Greenwood. Minerva worked as a sales clerk and waitress for 13 years at Gimbels Department Store in Milwaukee.
Minerva is survived by her Children: Dennis (Judy) Sorenson, Keith (Michele) Sorenson, Timothy (Angela) Sorenson; grandchildren: Daniel, Scott, Heather, Holly, Page, Hailey, Justin, Cassandra, Mark and Autumn; great grandchildren: Josephine and Bailey; sister: Leona Tieman; brother-in-law: Donavon Sorenson; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters: Catherine Karlen and Esther Nielsen.
Memorial services will be held at 11AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church, Wautoma. The family will greet relatives and friends at church on Thursday from 10AM until the time of services at 11AM. Burial will be take place at Central Wisconsin Veteran's Cemetery, King alongside her husband. Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wautomafuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020